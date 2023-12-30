Ohio State vs. West Virginia: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. West Virginia matchup.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-9.5)
|146.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-9.5)
|146.5
|-520
|+385
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Ohio State has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Buckeyes games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.
- West Virginia is 5-7-0 ATS this year.
- In the Mountaineers' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6500
- Ohio State is 31st in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (21st-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Buckeyes have experienced the 43rd-biggest change this season, improving from +7000 at the start to +6500.
- The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +6500 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.
West Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- West Virginia is 69th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+25000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 123rd, a difference of 54 spots.
- The Mountaineers' national championship odds have dropped from +5500 at the beginning of the season to +25000, the second-biggest change among all teams.
- West Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
