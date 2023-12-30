The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be attempting to build on a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. West Virginia matchup in this article.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Ohio State has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of seven out of the Buckeyes' 12 games this season have hit the over.

West Virginia has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Mountaineers' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 Ohio State is 31st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (18th-best).

The Buckeyes have experienced the 43rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +7000 at the start of the season to +6500.

The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +6500 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.

