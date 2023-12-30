Saturday's contest features the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) and the No. 25 West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) matching up at Allen Fieldhouse in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-66 victory for Kansas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a 103-52 victory against Niagara in their last outing on Thursday.

West Virginia vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 67, West Virginia 66

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers' best victory of the season came against the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team (No. 38), according to our computer rankings. The Mountaineers picked up the 83-65 home win on December 4.

West Virginia has seven wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 38) on December 4

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 134) on November 24

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 147) on November 25

71-62 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 180) on November 11

77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 201) on December 18

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 19.5 PTS, 3.5 STL, 50.6 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

19.5 PTS, 3.5 STL, 50.6 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46) Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

13.6 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73)

10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73) Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 55.2 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers' +325 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 29.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.7 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 53.2 per outing (21st in college basketball).

