The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be looking to continue a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 208th.
  • The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
  • West Virginia is 4-4 when it scores more than 64.1 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.
  • At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
  • West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UMass L 87-79 MassMutual Center
12/20/2023 Radford L 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/23/2023 Toledo W 91-81 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 Ohio State - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 Kansas State - WVU Coliseum

