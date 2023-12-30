How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Kansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Two hot squads meet when the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Mountaineers, victors in 11 in a row.
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers score 22.7 more points per game (82.7) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (60.0).
- When it scores more than 60.0 points, West Virginia is 10-0.
- Kansas' record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 82.7 points.
- The Jayhawks average 17.3 more points per game (70.5) than the Mountaineers allow (53.2).
- When Kansas totals more than 53.2 points, it is 7-3.
- West Virginia is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Jayhawks are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Mountaineers concede to opponents (38.3%).
- The Mountaineers' 48.0 shooting percentage from the field is 10.1 higher than the Jayhawks have given up.
West Virginia Leaders
- JJ Quinerly: 19.5 PTS, 3.5 STL, 50.6 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)
- Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73)
- Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 55.2 FG%
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Delaware State
|W 107-43
|WVU Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Wright State
|W 77-72
|WVU Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|W 103-52
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Cincinnati
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Texas
|-
|WVU Coliseum
