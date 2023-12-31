When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks square off in Week 17 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Allen Robinson II find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Allen Robinson II score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has posted a 280-yard year on 34 catches so far. He has been targeted on 48 occasions, and averages 20 yards.

Having played 14 games this season, Robinson has not tallied a TD reception.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 8 5 64 0 Week 2 Browns 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 4 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 5 29 0 Week 7 @Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 11 @Browns 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Bengals 1 1 11 0 Week 13 Cardinals 3 3 19 0 Week 14 Patriots 3 1 21 0 Week 15 @Colts 3 3 19 0 Week 16 Bengals 4 4 36 0

