Who’s the Best Team in the Big Ten? See our Weekly Women's Big Ten Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Big Ten, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big Ten Power Rankings
1. Iowa
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 94-71 vs Minnesota
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Michigan State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Peacock
2. Ohio State
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 69-60 vs Michigan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northwestern
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: B1G+
3. Indiana
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
- Last Game: W 77-71 vs Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. Michigan State
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
- Last Game: W 98-87 vs Penn State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Peacock
5. Nebraska
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
- Last Game: W 87-81 vs Maryland
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wisconsin
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
6. Maryland
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 87-81 vs Nebraska
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Minnesota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
7. Minnesota
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
- Last Game: L 94-71 vs Iowa
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
8. Michigan
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
- Last Game: W 69-60 vs Ohio State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Indiana
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. Penn State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
- Last Game: L 98-87 vs Michigan State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northwestern
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
10. Purdue
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
- Last Game: W 89-50 vs Wisconsin
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Rutgers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
11. Illinois
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
- Last Game: L 77-71 vs Indiana
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wisconsin
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
12. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
- Last Game: L 89-50 vs Purdue
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Nebraska
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
13. Rutgers
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Overall Rank: 151st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
- Last Game: L 77-70 vs Northwestern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Purdue
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
14. Northwestern
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 194th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
- Last Game: W 77-70 vs Rutgers
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Penn State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.