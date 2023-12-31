George Pickens has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Seahawks have conceded 229 passing yards per game, 19th in the league.

Pickens' 97 targets have resulted in 56 catches for a team-high 1,009 yards (67.3 per game) and five scores so far this year.

Pickens vs. the Seahawks

Pickens vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Eight players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

19 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 229 passing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Seahawks have surrendered 20 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 18th in the NFL.

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Pickens Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pickens has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (10 of 15).

Pickens has 21.0% of his team's target share (97 targets on 462 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 97 times, averaging 10.4 yards per target (ninth in NFL).

Pickens has had a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored five of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (20.8%).

Pickens (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 17.9% of the time in the red zone (39 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 12/23/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 195 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

