The Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens will be up against the Seattle Seahawks' defense and Julian Love in Week 17 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Steelers receivers' matchup against the Seahawks secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Steelers vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 132.4 8.8 20 70 7.28

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

George Pickens vs. Julian Love Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens' 1,009 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 56 receptions on 97 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Pittsburgh's passing offense has been sputtering this season, as it ranks sixth-last in the league with 2,763 passing yards (184.2 per game).

The Steelers have had one of the lesser scoring offenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by putting up 17.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in the NFL with 294.4 total yards per contest.

Pittsburgh sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 30.8 times per game (sixth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Steelers are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 39 total red-zone pass attempts (45.3% red-zone pass rate).

Julian Love & the Seahawks' Defense

Julian Love has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 91 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing defense, Seattle is No. 19 in the NFL at 229 yards allowed per game (3,435 total passing yards against).

The Seahawks are ranked 10th from bottom in the NFL in points conceded, at 23.5 per game.

Seattle has allowed eight players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Pickens vs. Julian Love Advanced Stats

George Pickens Julian Love Rec. Targets 97 62 Def. Targets Receptions 56 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18 40 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1009 91 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.3 6.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 354 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.