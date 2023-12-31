With the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Jaylen Warren a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jaylen Warren score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Warren has run for 676 yards on 127 carries (45.1 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.

Warren has also caught 52 passes for 330 yards (22 per game).

Warren has found the end zone on the ground in three games this season.

Jaylen Warren Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 3 6 0 5 12 0 Week 2 Browns 6 20 0 4 66 0 Week 3 @Raiders 8 29 0 3 23 0 Week 4 @Texans 8 29 0 6 26 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 40 0 3 39 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 32 1 1 -1 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 19 0 4 19 0 Week 9 Titans 11 88 0 3 25 0 Week 10 Packers 15 101 1 2 9 0 Week 11 @Browns 9 129 1 3 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 13 49 0 3 13 0 Week 13 Cardinals 9 59 0 1 -4 0 Week 14 Patriots 7 11 0 4 29 0 Week 15 @Colts 10 40 0 5 28 0 Week 16 Bengals 8 24 0 5 30 0

