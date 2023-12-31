Will Kenny Pickett Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenny Pickett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Pickett's stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 17, Pickett is averaging 172.5 passing yards per game (2,070 total). Other season stats include six TD passes, four interceptions and a 62.0% completion percentage (201-for-324), plus 42 carries for 54 yards one touchdown.
Kenny Pickett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Week 17 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Pickett 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|201
|324
|62.0%
|2,070
|6
|4
|6.4
|42
|54
|1
Pickett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|31
|46
|232
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|15
|30
|222
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|16
|28
|235
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|15
|23
|114
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|18
|32
|224
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|17
|25
|230
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|10
|16
|73
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|19
|30
|160
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|14
|23
|126
|0
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|15
|28
|106
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|24
|33
|278
|0
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|7
|10
|70
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
