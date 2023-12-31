Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will be up against the Seattle Seahawks and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, with kickoff at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Rudolph leads Pittsburgh with 293 passing yards (146.5 per game). Rudolph has also posted a 63.3% completion rate while throwing for two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Rudolph has also contributed in the runnin game with four rushing yards (2.0 per game) on two attempts.

Rudolph vs. the Seahawks

Rudolph vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of five opposing players this year.

The Seahawks have given up one or more passing touchdowns to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Seattle has allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Seahawks have allowed three opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Seahawks is conceding 229 yards per contest this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Seahawks' defense ranks 18th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (20 total passing TDs).

Mason Rudolph Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 206.5 (-115)

206.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+170)

Rudolph Passing Insights

The Steelers have passed 53.5% of the time and run 46.5% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Rudolph has 293 yards on 30 attempts this season to average 9.8 yards per attempt.

Once in two games this season, Rudolph completed a touchdown pass -- and he had more than one in that game.

He has 8.3% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Rudolph has attempted two passes in the red zone (2.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Mason Rudolph Rushing Props vs the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 7.5 (-120)

Rudolph Rushing Insights

Rudolph has not hit his rushing yards over in his one game played this season.

Rudolph has not found paydirt on the ground this season in two games.

Rudolph's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 12/23/2023 Week 16 17-for-27 / 290 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 2-for-3 / 3 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

