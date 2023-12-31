Najee Harris will be up against the sixth-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

On 202 rushes, Harris has collected a team-high 801 yards (53.4 ypg). He's scored five rushing TDs. As a receiver, Harris has tacked on 24 catches for 149 yards.

Harris vs. the Seahawks

Harris vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 81 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 81 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Seahawks have let three opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

16 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have given up two or more rushing TDs to four opposing rushers this season.

The rush defense of the Seahawks is conceding 129.6 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Seahawks have put up 20 touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 29th in the NFL in that category.

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in eight games (53.3%) out of 15 opportunities.

The Steelers pass on 53.5% of their plays and run on 46.5%. They are 28th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 402 rushes this season. He's handled 202 of those carries (50.2%).

Harris has a rushing touchdown in five games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has five total touchdowns this season (20.8% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

He has 25 carries in the red zone (53.2% of his team's 47 red zone rushes).

Najee Harris Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-120)

Harris Receiving Insights

In six of 15 games this season, Harris has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Harris has been targeted on 33 of his team's 462 passing attempts this season (7.1% target share).

He has racked up 4.5 yards per target (149 yards on 33 targets).

Having played 15 games this season, Harris has not had a TD reception.

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bengals 12/23/2023 Week 16 19 ATT / 78 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 12 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 16 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

