Will Najee Harris Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 17?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to meet in a Week 17 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Najee Harris score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.
Will Najee Harris score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)
- Harris' team-high 801 rushing yards (53.4 per game) have come on 202 carries, with five touchdowns.
- Harris also has 24 catches for 149 yards (9.9 ypg).
- Harris has rushed for a TD in five games.
Najee Harris Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|10
|43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|19
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|14
|71
|0
|1
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|14
|37
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|14
|53
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|7
|13
|0
|5
|42
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|16
|69
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|16
|82
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|12
|35
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|15
|99
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|16
|63
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Patriots
|12
|29
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Colts
|12
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|19
|78
|1
|0
|0
|0
