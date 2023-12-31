Pat Freiermuth has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Seahawks have conceded 229 passing yards per game, 19th in the NFL.

Freiermuth has 243 receiving yards on 27 grabs (41 targets), with two TDs, averaging 27.0 yards per game.

Freiermuth vs. the Seahawks

Freiermuth vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD Eight players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed 19 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Freiermuth will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks concede 229 passing yards per contest.

The Seahawks have the No. 18 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 20 this season (1.3 per game).

Pat Freiermuth Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Freiermuth Receiving Insights

In 22.2% of his opportunities (twice in nine games), Freiermuth has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Freiermuth has received 8.9% of his team's 462 passing attempts this season (41 targets).

He has been targeted 41 times this season, averaging 5.9 yards per target.

In two of nine games this season, Freiermuth has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 8.3% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Freiermuth has been targeted six times in the red zone (15.4% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts).

Freiermuth's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

