The Seattle Seahawks (8-7) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 41 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Seahawks' upcoming tilt versus Steelers, check out the article below, where we provide statistics to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Steelers vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Steelers have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Seahawks have been winning five times, have been behind five times, and have been tied five times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Steelers have won the second quarter three times, lost 10 times, and been knotted up two times in 15 games this season.

In 15 games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored nine times, and tied two times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 15 games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up three times.

In 15 games this season, the Seahawks have won the third quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Steelers' 15 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times.

In 15 games this year, the Seahawks have lost the fourth quarter nine times and won six times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.5 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 17 In-Game Primers

Steelers vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Steelers have led three times and have been losing 12 times.

The Seahawks have been winning after the first half in six games, have trailed after the first half in eight games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

This year, the Steelers have won the second half in six games, been outscored in the second half in eight games, and tied in the second half in one game.

In 15 games this year, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, lost eight times, and tied one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 12.5 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Seahawks or the Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.