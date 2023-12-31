How to Watch Steelers vs. Seahawks on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) visit the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
We have more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Steelers
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
Steelers Insights
- The Steelers put up 17.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seahawks give up (23.5).
- The Steelers collect 64.2 fewer yards per game (294.4) than the Seahawks allow (358.6).
- Pittsburgh rushes for 110.2 yards per game, 19.4 fewer than the 129.6 Seattle allows per outing.
- The Steelers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have 19 takeaways.
Steelers Away Performance
- On the road, the Steelers score 15.3 points per game and concede 19.7. That's less than they score overall (17.1), and more than they allow (19.4).
- The Steelers' average yards gained (290.7) and conceded (336.7) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 294.4 and 348.2, respectively.
- On the road, Pittsburgh racks up 173.3 passing yards per game and concedes 231. That's less than it gains overall (184.2), and more than it allows (230.7).
- On the road, the Steelers accumulate 117.3 rushing yards per game and concede 105.7. That's more than they gain overall (110.2), and less than they allow (117.5).
- The Steelers convert 36.9% of third downs on the road (1.1% higher than their overall average), and concede 37.3% on the road (2.5% lower than overall).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/7/2023
|New England
|L 21-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/16/2023
|at Indianapolis
|L 30-13
|NFL Network
|12/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 34-11
|NBC
|12/31/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|at Baltimore
|-
|-
