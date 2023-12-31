The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) visit the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Steelers Insights

The Steelers put up 17.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seahawks give up (23.5).

The Steelers collect 64.2 fewer yards per game (294.4) than the Seahawks allow (358.6).

Pittsburgh rushes for 110.2 yards per game, 19.4 fewer than the 129.6 Seattle allows per outing.

The Steelers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have 19 takeaways.

Steelers Away Performance

On the road, the Steelers score 15.3 points per game and concede 19.7. That's less than they score overall (17.1), and more than they allow (19.4).

The Steelers' average yards gained (290.7) and conceded (336.7) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 294.4 and 348.2, respectively.

On the road, Pittsburgh racks up 173.3 passing yards per game and concedes 231. That's less than it gains overall (184.2), and more than it allows (230.7).

On the road, the Steelers accumulate 117.3 rushing yards per game and concede 105.7. That's more than they gain overall (110.2), and less than they allow (117.5).

The Steelers convert 36.9% of third downs on the road (1.1% higher than their overall average), and concede 37.3% on the road (2.5% lower than overall).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/7/2023 New England L 21-18 Amazon Prime Video 12/16/2023 at Indianapolis L 30-13 NFL Network 12/23/2023 Cincinnati W 34-11 NBC 12/31/2023 at Seattle - FOX 1/7/2024 at Baltimore - -

