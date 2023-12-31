According to oddsmakers, the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7). The matchup's total has been listed at 41.5 points.

The Seahawks' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet the Steelers. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Steelers as they prepare for this matchup against the Seahawks.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 17 Odds

Pittsburgh vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

Steelers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has eight wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.

The Steelers have covered every time (2-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of 15 Pittsburgh games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Seattle is 8-6-1 ATS this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, the Seahawks have two wins ATS (2-3).

The teams have hit the over in six of Seattle's 15 games with a set total.

