Steelers vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
According to oddsmakers, the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7). The matchup's total has been listed at 41.5 points.
The Seahawks' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet the Steelers. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Steelers as they prepare for this matchup against the Seahawks.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-3.5)
|41.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-3.5)
|41.5
|-168
|+140
Other Week 17 Odds
Pittsburgh vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
Steelers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh has eight wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.
- The Steelers have covered every time (2-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of 15 Pittsburgh games so far this season, five have hit the over.
- Seattle is 8-6-1 ATS this season.
- As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, the Seahawks have two wins ATS (2-3).
- The teams have hit the over in six of Seattle's 15 games with a set total.
