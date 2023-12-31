The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) visit the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

The betting insights and trends for the Seahawks and Steelers can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 3.5 41 -185 +150

Steelers vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 41 points in six of 15 outings.

Pittsburgh's games this season have had an average of 39.1 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Steelers have put together an 8-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Steelers have been underdogs in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle has an average point total of 44.4 in their matchups this year, 3.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks are 8-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have been moneyline favorites seven times this season. They've gone 6-1.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Seattle has gone 4-1 (80%).

Seahawks vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 21.3 19 23.5 22 44.4 8 15 Steelers 17.1 28 19.4 7 39.1 6 15

Steelers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends

Steelers

Over its past three contests, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Steelers have hit the over in each of their past three games.

The Seahawks have a negative point differential on the season (-32 total points, -2.2 per game), as do the Steelers (-34 total points, -2.3 per game).

Seahawks

Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

Seattle's past three games have not gone over the total.

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.1 38.3 40.3 Implied Team Total AVG 21.1 21.1 21.2 ATS Record 8-7-0 5-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 4-5-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 3-2 2-2

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 43.4 45.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 24.6 25.6 ATS Record 8-6-1 3-4-0 5-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-9-0 4-3-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-1 1-5

