Player prop bet odds for Scottie Barnes, Donovan Mitchell and others are listed when the Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena on Monday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and BSOH

SportsNet and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +106)

Mitchell's 28.0 points per game are 1.5 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Mitchell has dished out 5.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Monday's over/under.

Mitchell has made 3.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Max Strus has averaged 14.0 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points less than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 5.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

Strus has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Strus has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 14.3 points Jarrett Allen scores per game are 2.2 less than his prop total on Monday (16.5).

He grabs 9.3 rebounds per game, 2.2 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Allen has averaged 2.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 21.0 points Barnes has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (21.5).

He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (9.4) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Barnes' year-long assist average -- 5.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Barnes' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: +114)

The 23.5-point prop bet for Pascal Siakam on Monday is 1.6 higher than his season scoring average (21.9).

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 6.5.

Siakam has averaged 5.2 assists this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet on Monday.

