The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, face off versus the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Mitchell had 34 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-111 loss against the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Mitchell's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 28.0 28.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.9 Assists 6.5 5.7 6.2 PRA -- 39.3 40.1 PR -- 33.6 33.9 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.0



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Mitchell has made 9.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 16.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 8.9 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 100.8.

Defensively, the Raptors are 17th in the NBA, allowing 115 points per contest.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

Allowing 27.4 assists per game, the Raptors are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 34 10 5 4 0 0 1

