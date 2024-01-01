Michigan vs. Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Rose Bowl
The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will oppose the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Alabama matchup.
Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Pasadena, California
- Venue: Rose Bowl
Michigan vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-1.5)
|46.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-1.5)
|46.5
|-122
|+102
Michigan vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Michigan is 7-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Wolverines have an ATS record of 7-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
- Alabama has won eight games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- The Crimson Tide have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Michigan & Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+170
|Bet $100 to win $170
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+190
|Bet $100 to win $190
