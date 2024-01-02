Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. If you're thinking about a bet on Fantilli against the Bruins, we have plenty of info to help.

Adam Fantilli vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:31 per game on the ice, is -10.

In 10 of 38 games this season, Fantilli has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fantilli has a point in 19 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points three times.

Fantilli has an assist in 12 of 38 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Fantilli goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fantilli has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 38 Games 2 23 Points 0 11 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

