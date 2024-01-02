On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Alexandre Texier going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Texier stats and insights

  • Texier has scored in six of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Bruins this season in two games (two shots).
  • Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Texier's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:39 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:57 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:19 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:33 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:13 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:45 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.