Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8) have seven players on the injury report, including Zachary Werenski, in their matchup against the Boston Bruins (22-7-6) at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nick Blankenburg D Out Upper Body Patrik Laine LW Out Clavicle Fracture Boone Jenner C Out Jaw Elvis Merzlikins G Questionable Illness Sean Kuraly C Out Abdominal Adam Boqvist D Out Shoulder Zachary Werenski D Out Lower Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 119 goals (3.1 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 12th-ranked offense.

Columbus has given up 139 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 31st in the league.

Their -20 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 112 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+21) makes them sixth-best in the league.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-250) Blue Jackets (+200) 6.5

