When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brendan Gaunce light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brendan Gaunce score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaunce stats and insights

Gaunce has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Gaunce has no points on the power play.

Gaunce averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

