In the upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Dmitri Voronkov to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

Voronkov has scored in seven of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in two games versus the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Voronkov's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:24 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:10 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:37 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:42 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:45 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 2 0 2 14:59 Home W 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

