Dmitri Voronkov will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins meet on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Voronkov against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Dmitri Voronkov vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Voronkov Season Stats Insights

Voronkov has averaged 13:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Voronkov has a goal in seven games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 18 of 32 games this year, Voronkov has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Voronkov has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Voronkov goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Voronkov has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Voronkov Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 32 Games 2 19 Points 1 7 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

