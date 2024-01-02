How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Orange, who have won five in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- In games Duke shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
- The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 214th.
- The Blue Devils average 12.9 more points per game (83.3) than the Orange give up (70.4).
- Duke is 9-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- Syracuse is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Orange rank 214th.
- The Orange put up 11.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Blue Devils give up (66.7).
- Syracuse has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 68 points per contest.
- The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last season, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Syracuse scored more points at home (76.5 per game) than on the road (70.7) last season.
- At home, the Orange gave up 71 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
- Syracuse knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (36.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|W 106-69
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Oregon
|W 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|W 83-71
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/30/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 81-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/2/2024
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/10/2024
|Boston College
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/13/2024
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.