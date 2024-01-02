For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ivan Provorov a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

Provorov has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in two games (four shots).

Provorov has picked up six assists on the power play.

Provorov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.4%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:54 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 27:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:20 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:58 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 22:20 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:35 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 22:57 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:12 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

