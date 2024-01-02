When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake Bean light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

In two of 35 games this season, Bean has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Bruins this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Bean has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.1% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 9-4 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:20 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:00 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:44 Home L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

