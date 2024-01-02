The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Johnny Gaudreau find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

In seven of 38 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Bruins this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.

Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 9.0%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:34 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 16:13 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:04 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:05 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 14:22 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:55 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.