The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

  • Chinakhov has scored in nine of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in two games (two shots).
  • Chinakhov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Chinakhov's shooting percentage is 19.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:05 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 15:30 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:20 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:21 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:44 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 3 2 1 18:50 Home W 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

