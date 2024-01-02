Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 2?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Chinakhov stats and insights
- Chinakhov has scored in nine of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in two games (two shots).
- Chinakhov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Chinakhov's shooting percentage is 19.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Chinakhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|15:30
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:21
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.