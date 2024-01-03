Caris LeVert plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 124-121 loss to the Raptors (his last action) LeVert posted 31 points and four assists.

Below we will look at LeVert's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.0 16.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.9 Assists 4.5 3.9 4.2 PRA -- 23.3 23.7 PR -- 19.4 19.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of LeVert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, LeVert has made 5.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.5% of his team's total makes.

LeVert is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

LeVert's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.9 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Wizards are the worst defensive team in the league, conceding 126.2 points per game.

Giving up 49.7 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have allowed 30.3 per game, worst in the league.

The Wizards give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Caris LeVert vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 26 15 4 3 1 1 4 2/6/2023 26 10 8 4 1 0 2 10/23/2022 36 10 3 4 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.