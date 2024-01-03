The Washington Wizards (6-26), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, play the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT

BSOH and MNMT Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game (24th in the league) while allowing 112.4 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards put up 116.7 points per game (10th in league) while giving up 126.2 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -303 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The teams average 229 points per game combined, 10.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 238.6 points per game combined, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Cleveland is 17-16-0 ATS this season.

Washington has compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Donovan Mitchell 30.5 -125 27.9 Jarrett Allen 19.5 -115 14.4 Max Strus 15.5 -120 13.8 Isaac Okoro 11.5 -120 8.8 Dean Wade 6.5 +105 5.5

Cavaliers and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +5000 +2500 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.