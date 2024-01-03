The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) take on the Washington Wizards (6-26) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT

BSOH and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 123 - Wizards 110

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 9.5)

Cavaliers (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-12.9)

Cavaliers (-12.9) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.8

The Cavaliers have a 17-16-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 16-16-0 mark of the Wizards.

As a 9.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Cleveland is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Washington puts up as a 9.5-point underdog.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 51.5% of the time this season (17 out of 33), less often than Washington's games have (19 out of 32).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 12-6, while the Wizards are 5-25 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

With 112.3 points per game on offense, the Cavaliers are 24th in the NBA. At the other end, they give up 112.4 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

Cleveland is 13th in the NBA with 44.1 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 42.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

So far this year, the Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in assists, dishing out 26.2 per game.

With 13.3 turnovers per game, Cleveland ranks 18th in the NBA. It forces 13.7 turnovers per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Cavaliers rank fifth-worst in the NBA with a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are draining 12.4 treys per game (17th-ranked in league).

