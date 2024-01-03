The Washington Wizards and Donovan Mitchell will battle when the Wizards (6-26) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, January 3 starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and MNMT

BSOH and MNMT Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison

Stat Donovan Mitchell Kyle Kuzma Total Fantasy Pts 1089.7 1154.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 45.4 36.1 Fantasy Rank 12 37

Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell puts up 27.9 points, 5.7 boards and 5.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

The Cavaliers have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 112.3 points per game (24th in the league) and giving up 112.4 (11th in the NBA).

Cleveland grabs 44.1 rebounds per game (13th in the league) while conceding 42.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

The Cavaliers hit 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.2 on average.

Cleveland forces 13.7 turnovers per game (10th in the league) while committing 13.3 (18th in NBA action).

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards 23.1 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Wizards have been outscored by 9.5 points per game (posting 116.7 points per game, 10th in league, while giving up 126.2 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -303 scoring differential.

Washington loses the rebound battle by 10.2 boards on average. It records 39.5 rebounds per game, 30th in the league, while its opponents pull down 49.7.

The Wizards make 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.1 on average.

Washington forces 13.7 turnovers per game (10th in league) while committing 13.4 (20th in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats

Stat Donovan Mitchell Kyle Kuzma Plus/Minus Per Game 3.6 -8.5 Usage Percentage 31.4% 31.6% True Shooting Pct 58.3% 55.6% Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 10.6% Assist Pct 25.8% 22.0%

