The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) will try to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

This season, the Thundering Herd have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Warhawks' opponents have made.

Marshall has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks sit at 73rd.

The Thundering Herd score 76.4 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 72.7 the Warhawks allow.

Marshall is 5-3 when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marshall fared better at home last year, putting up 84.5 points per game, compared to 79.4 per game in away games.

The Thundering Herd surrendered 69.4 points per game last year at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.6).

Looking at three-point shooting, Marshall fared worse at home last season, making 8.2 treys per game with a 32.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 34.6% percentage when playing on the road.

