Marshall vs. UL Monroe January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Sun Belt schedule includes the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) playing the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Marshall vs. UL Monroe Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Marshall Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 12.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyreke Locure: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Bolden: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- AD Diedhiou: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marshall vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison
|UL Monroe Rank
|UL Monroe AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|267th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|77.2
|129th
|244th
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|78.6
|328th
|80th
|39.1
|Rebounds
|41.1
|37th
|18th
|12.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|63rd
|299th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|7.4
|190th
|65th
|15.8
|Assists
|14.7
|105th
|276th
|13
|Turnovers
|12.6
|242nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.