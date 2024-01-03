Wednesday's Sun Belt schedule includes the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) playing the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Marshall Players to Watch

Nate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Kevon Voyles: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 12.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Jacob Conner: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Tyreke Locure: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Bolden: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Savion Gallion: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK AD Diedhiou: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Marshall vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison

UL Monroe Rank UL Monroe AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank 267th 71.2 Points Scored 77.2 129th 244th 73.3 Points Allowed 78.6 328th 80th 39.1 Rebounds 41.1 37th 18th 12.4 Off. Rebounds 10.8 63rd 299th 6.1 3pt Made 7.4 190th 65th 15.8 Assists 14.7 105th 276th 13 Turnovers 12.6 242nd

