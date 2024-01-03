The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 37.4% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights rank 140th.

The Buckeyes score 17.9 more points per game (79.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (61.4).

When Ohio State scores more than 61.4 points, it is 11-2.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

The Buckeyes surrendered 63 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).

Ohio State drained 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% in home games and 36.5% in away games.

