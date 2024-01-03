The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Value City Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Rutgers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Rutgers Moneyline FanDuel Ohio State (-8.5) 132.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Ohio State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

Rutgers has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Games featuring the Scarlet Knights have hit the over just once this season.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 Ohio State is only 31st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6500), but 29th according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Buckeyes' national championship odds up from +7000 at the beginning of the season to +6500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 44th-biggest change.

With odds of +6500, Ohio State has been given a 1.5% chance of winning the national championship.

