Ohio State vs. Rutgers January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Value City Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Bruce Thornton: 18.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Roddy Gayle Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zed Key: 9.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Felix Okpara: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Clifford Omoruyi: 11.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.7 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Noah Fernandes: 9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Derek Simpson: 8.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamichael Davis: 5.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Ohio State vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|Rutgers AVG
|Rutgers Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|61.1
|11th
|103rd
|35.9
|Rebounds
|36.8
|69th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|15.1
|46th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
