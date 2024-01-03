West Virginia vs. Cincinnati January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-0) versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other West Virginia Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- JJ Quinerly: 19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Lauren Fields: 10.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyah Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tavy Diggs: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Jillian Hayes: 13.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Reagan Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.