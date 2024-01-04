Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 4?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexandre Texier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Texier stats and insights
- Texier has scored in six of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.
- Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Texier's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Texier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:39
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|14:33
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:54
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.