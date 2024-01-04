Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-19-8) have six players on the injury report, including Zachary Werenski, in their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-5) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Boone Jenner C Out Jaw Patrik Laine LW Out Clavicle Fracture Nick Blankenburg D Out Upper Body Adam Boqvist D Out Shoulder Zachary Werenski D Out Lower Body Sean Kuraly C Out Abdominal

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Noah Cates LW Out Foot

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 120 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

Columbus' total of 143 goals given up (3.7 per game) ranks 31st in the league.

Their -23 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers rank 23rd in the league with 108 goals scored (2.9 per game).

They have the league's 15th-ranked goal differential at +5.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flyers (-190) Blue Jackets (+155) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.