Zachary Werenski Injury Status - Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Injury Report January 4
Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-19-8) have six players on the injury report, including Zachary Werenski, in their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-5) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Boone Jenner
|C
|Out
|Jaw
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Clavicle Fracture
|Nick Blankenburg
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Adam Boqvist
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Zachary Werenski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Sean Kuraly
|C
|Out
|Abdominal
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Noah Cates
|LW
|Out
|Foot
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets' 120 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
- Columbus' total of 143 goals given up (3.7 per game) ranks 31st in the league.
- Their -23 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers rank 23rd in the league with 108 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- They have the league's 15th-ranked goal differential at +5.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flyers (-190)
|Blue Jackets (+155)
|6.5
