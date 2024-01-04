Blue Jackets vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-5, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-19-8) at Wells Fargo Center. The contest on Thursday, January 4 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flyers (-190)
|Blue Jackets (+155)
|6
|Flyers (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 35 times, and won 11, or 31.4%, of those games.
- Columbus is 7-14 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus' games this season have had more than 6 goals 26 of 38 times.
Blue Jackets vs Flyers Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Rankings
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|108 (23rd)
|Goals
|120 (13th)
|103 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|143 (31st)
|12 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (25th)
|17 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (11th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Columbus went 6-4-0 versus the spread and 3-4-3 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Columbus has hit the over five times.
- The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.8 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.8 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- Over their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.2 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 13th-ranked scoring offense (120 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 3.7 goals per game, 143 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.
- Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -23.
