In the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Damon Severson to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Severson stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Severson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in two games against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 13.8% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Severson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 21:09 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 20:09 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 23:42 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:03 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-1 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:11 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:02 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:57 Away L 4-3 SO

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

