Dmitri Voronkov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. Prop bets for Voronkov in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dmitri Voronkov vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Voronkov Season Stats Insights

Voronkov's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:01 per game on the ice, is +5.

Voronkov has a goal in seven games this season through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 19 of 33 games this season, Voronkov has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 12 of 33 games this season, Voronkov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Voronkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Voronkov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Voronkov Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 33 Games 1 20 Points 0 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

