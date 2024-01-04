When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Gudbranson score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

  • In three of 35 games this season, Gudbranson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in two games (one shot).
  • Gudbranson has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-1
12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:29 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:52 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 6-3
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:38 Home L 5-2
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

