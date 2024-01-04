Greenbrier County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Greenbrier County, West Virginia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Greenbrier County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenbrier West High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenbrier East High School at Pikeview High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
